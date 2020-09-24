Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.71

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.71 and traded as low as $123.02. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $123.22, with a volume of 13,477 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 909.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

