Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.00

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $55.49. Invesco Solar ETF shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 307,717 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

