Investors Buy High Volume of Post Call Options (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,446 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,391% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $83.36. 22,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,984 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Post by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Post by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.