Investors Purchase High Volume of New Relic Call Options (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 6,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,000 call options.

NEWR traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 64,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,026. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $2,829,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 73.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

