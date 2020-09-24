Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. Buys 500 Shares

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IRET traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. 47,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

