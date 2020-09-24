Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,811,000 after buying an additional 885,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,321. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $803.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

