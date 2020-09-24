iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.42

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and traded as low as $27.03. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 4 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.