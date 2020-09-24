IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.95. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

