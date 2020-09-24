Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVPAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 350,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.