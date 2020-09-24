Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$41.50 at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

JWEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

JWEL stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.85. 68,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,149. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

