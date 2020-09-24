Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 53.85. Sixt has a 1 year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1 year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

