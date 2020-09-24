Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $281,218.52 and $232,661.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.41 or 0.04497220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.