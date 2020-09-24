Johnson Yiu Nam Lau Purchases 1,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,594,210.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnson Yiu Nam Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $12,420.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00.

Shares of ATNX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,074. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $965.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

