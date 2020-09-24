Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,409.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $7,959.16 and $1,409.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 68.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00227536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.01469375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00201719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

