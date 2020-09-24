JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

MRK opened at €124.70 ($146.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.60 and a 200-day moving average of €106.45. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

