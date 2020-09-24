JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.92 ($136.38).

MRK opened at €124.70 ($146.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.60 and a 200-day moving average of €106.45. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

