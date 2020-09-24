JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €22.17 ($26.08) on Monday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.03.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

