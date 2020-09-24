JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €54.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €0.56 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €44.29 ($52.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.28.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

