JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.61. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

