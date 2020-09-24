JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) a C$7.00 Price Target

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has been given a C$7.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CNE traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.58. The company had a trading volume of 293,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of $602.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.69 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.83.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$83.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.5584091 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francisco Diaz Salazar sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.54, for a total transaction of C$85,020.00.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

