JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

