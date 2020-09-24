JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 376.75.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.