JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 9,500” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,812 ($115.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,441.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,186.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

