Jupiter Trading Down 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $150,111.29 and $4,004.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.01467180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00202086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.