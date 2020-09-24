K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

KNT stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,451. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other K92 Mining news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,128,600). Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($511,096.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

