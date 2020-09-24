Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a current ratio of 92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $259,614,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,658,268 shares of company stock valued at $134,911,722. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.