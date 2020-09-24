Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Katoro Gold stock opened at GBX 2.35 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.02. Katoro Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

