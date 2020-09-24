KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

KZMYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,242. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

