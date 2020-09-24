Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Purchases £149.42 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven acquired 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($195.24).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hugh Raven acquired 241 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($195.24).

On Monday, July 20th, Hugh Raven bought 203 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($196.29).

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Kier Group plc has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02).

Kier Group (LON:KIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) by GBX (8.20) (($0.11)). Sell-side analysts expect that Kier Group plc will post 11368.1603043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

