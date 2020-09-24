Kimberly J. Mcwaters Sells 5,362 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at $483,727.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UTI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 223,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,722. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 173,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

