Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

