KONE OYJ/ADR’s (KNYJY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DNB Markets raised KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 11,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion and a PE ratio of 43.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.