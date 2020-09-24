Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 51,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.