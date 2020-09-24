Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 51,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,785. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Koninklijke Ahold’s payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.