Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 198,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

