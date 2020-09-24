Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PNG stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.74.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Director Karl Andrew Kenny sold 65,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$38,336.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,194,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,339,547.80.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

