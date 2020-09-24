KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

