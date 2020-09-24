La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.76. La-Z-Boy posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,099. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.