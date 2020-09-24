Laurentian Raises Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$75.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Calian Group stock remained flat at $C$64.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,232. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.80, for a total value of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,138,270.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,911 shares of company stock worth $941,629.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

