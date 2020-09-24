Level01 (LVX) Hits Market Cap of $21.94 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Level01 has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $21.94 million and $793,628.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.04490956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

