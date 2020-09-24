LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 24.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

