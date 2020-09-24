Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $29,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 505,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.