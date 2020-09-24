Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc Sells 7,000 Shares

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $61,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $62.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $135.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

