Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report sales of $32.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Limoneira reported sales of $36.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $166.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $169.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $244.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Limoneira by 190.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

