Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Braziliex. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $58,038.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.01245466 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,594.56 or 0.99526721 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 692,150,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Braziliex, Exrates, Mercatox and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

