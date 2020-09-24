Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.98

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 2660383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

