Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Trading Down 15.8%

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,092,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 857,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.97.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 133.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

