Loopring Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82.52 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $256.86 million and $82.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LRC is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,805,024 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

