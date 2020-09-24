Loopring Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $256.86 million and $82.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,805,024 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

