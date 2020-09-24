Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.