Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $29.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.