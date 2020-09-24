Lumentum (LITE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

9/24/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/3/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/27/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $107.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $99.00 to $109.00.

8/11/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

8/11/2020 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

8/8/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

8/3/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

7/30/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $532,251.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.